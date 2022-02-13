Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on SVKEF. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $16.05.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

