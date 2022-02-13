Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Short Interest Update

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SIMP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. 3,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,400. Simply has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

Get Simply alerts:

Simply (OTCMKTS:SIMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter.

Simply, Inc focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller), and AAR Mono-Brand programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.