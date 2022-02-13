Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 154.3% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
QQD stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $33.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.
