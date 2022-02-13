Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$6.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a C$8.10 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$4.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.08. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.95 and a 12-month high of C$8.40. The firm has a market cap of C$797.98 million and a PE ratio of 17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Yong-Jae Kim sold 7,459 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$37,369.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,300. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 20,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total transaction of C$93,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,733,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,846,492.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $219,839.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

