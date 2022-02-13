Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSLLF. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

SSLLF stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day moving average of $156.48. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $127.71 and a 12 month high of $162.80.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.