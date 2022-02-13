Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 879,800 shares, a growth of 161.2% from the January 15th total of 336,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,199.5 days.

Shares of SFFYF opened at $53.24 on Friday. Signify has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16.

Get Signify alerts:

About Signify

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.