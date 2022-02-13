Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,192 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,198. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $41.09 and a 12 month high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

