Shyft Network Reaches Market Cap of $50.87 Million (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One Shyft Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000824 BTC on exchanges. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $166,879.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00037808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00104519 BTC.

Shyft Network Profile

SHFT is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,250,528 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

