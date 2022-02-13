Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.650-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $837.63 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.65-3.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $88.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.90. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $77.38 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $2,665,122.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,894,384. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shutterstock stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

