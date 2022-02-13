Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Expands By 115.1%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the January 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of CSB stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $54.91 and a 12-month high of $66.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 122.2% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter.

