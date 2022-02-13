Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Expands By 115.1%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the January 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of CSB stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $54.91 and a 12-month high of $66.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.79.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
