Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Decreases By 80.0%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $93.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

