Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Declines By 49.9%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the January 15th total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of UNCY stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.26). On average, equities analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.