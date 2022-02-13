Short Interest in TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Grows By 500.0%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 320 ($4.33) to GBX 315 ($4.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TT Electronics stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $4.31.

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

