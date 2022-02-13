Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Declines By 93.1%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the January 15th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SUHJY opened at $12.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.