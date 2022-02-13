Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Drops By 64.3%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the January 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYTAW opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. Siyata Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 435,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

