Short Interest in SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU) Expands By 1,384.2%

SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, a growth of 1,384.2% from the January 15th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of SLVRU stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. SilverSPAC has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in SilverSPAC in the third quarter worth $180,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in SilverSPAC during the third quarter worth $993,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SilverSPAC during the third quarter worth $99,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in SilverSPAC during the third quarter worth $24,577,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SilverSPAC during the third quarter worth $9,364,000.

