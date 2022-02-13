Short Interest in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF) Grows By 508.3%

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 508.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RSF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,899. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

