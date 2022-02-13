Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Expands By 184.0%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 184.0% from the January 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter.

PHT opened at $8.63 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

