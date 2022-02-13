Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declines By 54.4%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the January 15th total of 389,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 4,083,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,753,000 after purchasing an additional 423,372 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,844,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 117,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 59,294 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,148,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 53,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,130,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 101,986 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE JPC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. 509,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,129. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

