Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Rises By 151.3%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,329,700 shares, a growth of 151.3% from the January 15th total of 529,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,432.3 days.

OTCMKTS MTLHF remained flat at $$7.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

