Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Rises By 151.3%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,329,700 shares, a growth of 151.3% from the January 15th total of 529,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,432.3 days.
OTCMKTS MTLHF remained flat at $$7.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $9.35.
Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile
