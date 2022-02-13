Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Drops By 52.9%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the January 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

HPS stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,902. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

