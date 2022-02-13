Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Drops By 56.5%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,300 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the January 15th total of 967,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,297,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.29. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $77.87 and a one year high of $102.44.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $1.546 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (AAXJ)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.