Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Drops By 56.5%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,300 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the January 15th total of 967,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,297,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.29. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $77.87 and a one year high of $102.44.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $1.546 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.