Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Decreases By 86.1%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the January 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 663.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000.

IUSS traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $41.39.

