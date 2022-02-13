Short Interest in International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Grows By 120.0%

International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of International Media Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84. International Media Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.00.

International Media Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. International Media Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.