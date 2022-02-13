Short Interest in Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Drops By 93.3%

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Icade in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Icade in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Icade from €85.00 ($97.70) to €78.00 ($89.66) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Icade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

Get Icade alerts:

CDMGF stock remained flat at $$68.13 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 660. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.20. Icade has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.