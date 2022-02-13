Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Expands By 718.2%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 718.2% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.37. 300,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,769. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

