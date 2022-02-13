Short Interest in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Grows By 526.4%

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,400 shares, an increase of 526.4% from the January 15th total of 75,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Get Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSAQ. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.