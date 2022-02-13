Short Interest in Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Drops By 50.0%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of GCAAF stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $29.29.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.
