Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Declines By 71.8%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several brokerages have commented on GLAPY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glanbia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPY remained flat at $$72.25 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $78.81. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

