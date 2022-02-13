Short Interest in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) Expands By 128.1%

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,800 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the January 15th total of 281,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMVD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in G Medical Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in G Medical Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in G Medical Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in G Medical Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get G Medical Innovations alerts:

NASDAQ GMVD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.77. 189,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,517. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. G Medical Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G Medical Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Medical Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.