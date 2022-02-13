Short Interest in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Increases By 123.8%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $2,263,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSNB stock remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 41 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

