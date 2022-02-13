Short Interest in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Grows By 125.9%

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 88.3% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 89,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 41,944 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 45.5% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 5.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 753,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 38,490 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

