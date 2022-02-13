Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Decreases By 80.1%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the January 15th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 132,872 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,141,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after buying an additional 203,589 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FNK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.26. 16,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,180. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $48.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

