Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Expands By 120.3%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 120.3% from the January 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.09. 42,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,218. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.90. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $87.41 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

