Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Expands By 120.3%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 120.3% from the January 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.09. 42,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,218. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.90. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $87.41 and a 12-month high of $107.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
