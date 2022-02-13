Short Interest in DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Decreases By 75.0%

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DYNR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. DynaResource has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

Get DynaResource alerts:

DynaResource Company Profile

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, management, and exploration of minerals. It focuses on test mining and pilot milling operations in Mexico. The company was founded on September 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.