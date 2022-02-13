Short Interest in DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Decreases By 75.0%

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DYNR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. DynaResource has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.45.
DynaResource Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DynaResource (DYNR)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.