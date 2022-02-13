Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Expands By 400.0%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CHSCO stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. CHS has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

