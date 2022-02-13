Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Increases By 168.9%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 168.9% from the January 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,743,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 32,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMOS opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.89.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

