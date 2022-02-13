Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Decreases By 60.0%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74.
About CareCloud
