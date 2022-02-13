Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Decreases By 60.0%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

