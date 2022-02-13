Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Decreases By 78.6%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the January 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000.

Shares of NYSE:BNY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,698. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

