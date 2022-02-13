Short Interest in BioPlus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BIOSU) Declines By 81.3%

BioPlus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BIOSU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOSU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $10,000,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,848,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000.

NASDAQ:BIOSU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. BioPlus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

