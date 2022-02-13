Short Interest in Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Increases By 1,684.2%

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 1,684.2% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,297,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Avra stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Avra has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.16.
About Avra
