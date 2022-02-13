Short Interest in Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Increases By 1,684.2%

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 1,684.2% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,297,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Avra stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Avra has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Get Avra alerts:

About Avra

Avra, Inc focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.