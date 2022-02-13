Short Interest in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Drops By 61.5%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the January 15th total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Avalon stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 1,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15. Avalon has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.07.
Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.33%.
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.
