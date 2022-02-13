Short Interest in Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Increases By 400.0%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:AUKNY opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18. Auckland International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66.

Get Auckland International Airport alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Auckland International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.