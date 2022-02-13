Short Interest in ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Decreases By 90.7%

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the January 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 122.0 days.
Shares of ASUUY opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87. ASUSTeK Computer has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $66.00.
About ASUSTeK Computer
