Short Interest in ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Decreases By 90.7%

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the January 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 122.0 days.

Shares of ASUUY opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87. ASUSTeK Computer has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $66.00.

Get ASUSTeK Computer alerts:

About ASUSTeK Computer

ASUSTeK Computer Inc researches and develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and repairs computers, communications, and consumer electronic products (3C) in Taiwan, China, Singapore, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers phones and accessories, such as power banks, and adapters and cables; gaming products; laptops and two-in-one personal computers (PCs); desktop, tower, mini, stick, and all-in-one PCs, as well as chrome devices; motherboards, single-board computers, and chassis and cooling products; monitors and projectors; headphones and headsets, and sound cards; mesh WiFi systems, wireless routers and adapters, and wired networking products; and graphic cards, as well as business wireless routers and gaming router home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASUSTeK Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASUSTeK Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.