Short Interest in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Rises By 156.2%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, an increase of 156.2% from the January 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,242,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Air Industries Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Air Industries Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.