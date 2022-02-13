Short Interest in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Rises By 156.2%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, an increase of 156.2% from the January 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,242,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Air Industries Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.46.
About Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.
