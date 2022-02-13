Short Interest in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Rises By 132.1%

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 132.1% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:LBPS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. 728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,804. 4D pharma has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Get 4D pharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 4D pharma stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of 4D pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.