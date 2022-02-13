Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHBI. Piper Sandler raised Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.99. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.