Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHBI. Piper Sandler raised Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of SHBI stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.99. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91.
About Shore Bancshares
Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)
