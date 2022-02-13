Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) Insider Steven (Steve) Crane Buys 50,000 Shares

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) insider Steven (Steve) Crane bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.89 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$144,500.00 ($102,482.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a positive change from Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.71%.

About Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.