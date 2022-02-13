Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $86,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 10,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,296.00 to $1,270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,479.61.

SHOP opened at $854.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,163.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,377.14. The company has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $780.00 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

