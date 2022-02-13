Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Down 53.7% in January

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the January 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:SHERF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,365. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

